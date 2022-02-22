Reclaim Your Rhythm with the American Heart Association

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Peltier Subaru and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Peltier Subaru, visit https://www.peltiersubaru.com/.

February is American Heart Month so this month our Peltier Subaru Supports series spotlight is the American Heart Association (AHA).

“The American Heart Association is the largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke,” said Krista Sharp, Corporate Development Director. “Our mission is to build a world of longer healthier lives. And we do that through research, education awareness.”

The American Heart Association was founded in 1924 by a group of cardiologists and for nearly 100 years the association has been fighting heart disease and stroke and striving to save and improve lives.

“People often think that heart disease is an old man’s disease, but it is actually the number 1 cause of death worldwide,” said Sharp. “Every year heart disease claims the lives of more than 600 Tyler residents and stroke claims the lives of nearly 100 residents. And to combat that we fund research locally here in Tyler to find advances and cardiovascular practices and advancements. We teach CPR, we raise awareness around ways to better our heart health.”

The American Heart Association started American Heart Month to get both awareness and education circulated around our community. February 2022 is the 58th American Heart Month for the association, and this year’s theme is Reclaim Your Rhythm.’

“The last couple years we experienced a global pandemic and a lot of people are getting back into the groove of routine and normal life,” said Sharp. “So the American Heart Association is encouraging people to reclaim their rhythm and take charge of their heart health.”

Some of the ways they’re encouraging that is mellowing out, reducing stress and moving to music.

Other ways to reclaim your health, according to the American Heart Associations’ website, are:

Doing at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week (or, just getting started and working your way there!)

Eating healthy (the AHA’s Heart-Check mark can guide you in the grocery store)

Not smoking or vaping

Maintaining a healthy weight

Controlling blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure

Getting regular checkups

Learning Hands-Only CPR

Following COVID-19 safety protocols

Finding ways to relax and ease your mind, such as meditation

“February is the month of love and it’s all about taking care of your heart,” said Sharp. “We hope that people pay closer attention to their symptoms and reduce their sodium intake, exercise more, address their mental health and, and really prioritize their heart help during this month of February.”

The American Heart Association also hosts two signature events locally. The first is the Tyler Heart Ball, and the second is the Tyler Go Red for Women.

The 2022 Tyler Heart Ball is on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Hollytree Country Club. Learn more about the event here.

2022 Tyler Go Red for Women Experience is Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Green Acres Baptist Church. Learn more about the event here.

“There are many ways that people can participate in the American Heart Association locally,” said Sharp. “We have opportunities to volunteer, to donate, to sponsor at our events, you know, we have every year, our good red for women luncheon. They can also visit heart.org/tyler to see some other opportunities.”

Click here to visit the American Heart Associations Tyler website.