Peltier Subaru Supports: Carter Blood. Find out how you can help!

January is National Blood Donor Month, and so to kick off our newest series, Peltier Subaru Supports, we are featuring Carter BloodCare.

Interested in donating? Click here to find a donation spot near you.

“Carter BloodCare is your community, not-for-profit blood bank,” said Clinton McCoy, Director of Mobile Recruitment and Regional Operations. “We service the transfusion service needs of all of the hospitals in East Texas.”

Carter BloodCare has been saving lives in the region for more than 70 years, and currently provide transfusion resources to more than 50 counties throughout North, Central and East Texas.

“Donating blood is very important because there’s no way to manufacture blood for patients that need it,” said McCoy. “So the only way a patient at our hospitals receives a blood transfusion is if somebody in our community shows up voluntarily donates their blood.”

Donating blood is an easy process and takes around 45 minutes to an hour. You can find a local donation center by entering your zip code on their website.

“The donation process is very simple,” said McCoy. “You basically come in, provide a photo ID ... you go through a health screening .. from that screening you go to the phlebotomy area ... we’ll take about a pint of blood and then you get juice, cookies and a t-shirt or some other awesome item at the end. So it’s real simple and easy to do on your lunch break.”

“It it’s real important for people to come out and donate now, or in the very near future, because we are on a critical appeal,” said McCoy. “And what that means is that we have less than a one day supply blood on our shelf to meet the transfusion needs at our hospitals. So we’re going out, we have blood donors coming in today, we have blood drives going on today, but what we expect to collect at those blood drives, won’t supply us through tomorrow.”