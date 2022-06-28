Peltier Subaru donates Blankets to Texas Oncology Patients

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Peltier Subaru and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Peltier Subaru, visit https://www.peltiersubaru.com.

As part of their Subaru Supports series, Peltier Subaru in Tyler is featuring a non-profit organization each month. This month, the team made a visit to the Texas Oncology location in Tyler to deliver blankets to patients going through chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

We spoke with Jake King, the used inventory manager at Peltier Subaru who said, “I myself was there ten years ago.” The fight against cancer is close to his heart and King is grateful that his employer has given employees a way to give back to the community in an impactful way. “Something so little - such as a blanket - had a huge impact,” King said. There were smiles and tears throughout the clinic when the Subaru sales team showed up to spread some cheer.

Texas Oncology offers comprehensive cancer care with a team of specialists who provide advanced treatment options. They also take pride in their community-based care. At times, cancer care can feel isolating or lonely and Texas Oncology believes that their patients deserve access to the critical support of family and friends nearby and their locations reflect that. In fact, they have 210 locations across the state of Texas with ten of those calling East Texas home (Canton, Jacksonville, Longview, Marshall, Mt. Pleasant, Mt. Vernon, Palestine, Paris, Sulphur Springs and Tyler).

With more than 500 physicians, Texas Oncology is active in the fight against cancer in a big way. They constantly look for more effective treatments that can also minimize the side effects for patients.

