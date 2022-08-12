Peltier Subaru collecting supplies and donations for local classrooms

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Peltier Subaru and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Peltier Subaru, visit https://www.peltiersubaru.com/

Support an East Texas school in need this August

As part of their Subaru Supports series, Peltier Subaru in Tyler is finding ways to support and uplift our community each month. For August, Peltier Subaru is gathering donations for school supplies that are much needed in the community.

Kelly Geary, the service scheduler at Peltier Subaru, leads the charge to bring together not only the employees to help, but the whole community so no child has to go without this school year. This year they are donating supplies to Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School, which Geary says holds a special place in her heart.

· Click here to see the lists of needed school supplies

“My children went there, and when we went to drop some donations off at Birdwell they took us into a classroom,” said Geary. “I looked up and I said ‘Oh this was my sons first grade class’ and the teacher said ‘this is still the first grade class’. It was very sentimental.”

You are able to support by donating either money or supplies to Peltier Subaru to continue giving to classrooms in need. Monetary donations are accepted by calling the dealership or going in person and Peltier Subaru will speak to the teachers directly to purchase needed supplies.

If you have school supplies to donate, they can be dropped off at Peltier Subaru in Tyler.

Peltier Subaru is located at 3200 SSW Loop 323 Tyler, TX 75701. They are open Monday-Saturday from 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM.

Facebook | Instagram

Click here for Peltier Subaru’s contact information