Paving the Way for Success. The Literacy Council of Tyler.

Overcoming disadvantages is one of the most challenging aspects of life. A successful future can seem unobtainable when you are unequipped with the right tools.

Thankfully, East Texans can have their goals and dreams illuminated with the help of the Literacy Council of Tyler! As we close out 2023, our Subaru Support series highlights this local non-profit that’s making a huge impact in the lives of thousands of individuals.

“The Literacy Council was founded in Tyler in 1990 by a handful of volunteers. It started with a GED prep class, with the mission of adult education and literacy.”

Whitney Patterson, executive director, explains the origins and mission of the Literacy Council of Tyler. For the past 30+ years, the Council has pursued the passions of East Texans, side-by-side. Their services challenge and rebuild undereducated adults on a foundational level. By doing so, a new appreciation of education blossoms and hopelessness begins to fade.

Whitney shared that in 2023 alone, they will have served 2,000 students. While spread across six counties and fourteen locations, thousands of adults and their families are strengthened by the gracious support of the Literacy Council of Tyler.

“We have a lot of success stories. Our students go on to do amazing things. They complete degrees, certifications, and we have many who open up small businesses here in the area.”

From starting her first job here back in 2007 to coming back in 2020 to become the executive director, Whitney has personally witnessed so much joy and fulfillment in the students they serve. The Literacy Council of Tyler goes beyond the classroom by providing intentional, one-on-one partnerships to ensure achievement. By doing so, flourishing relationships are created. Hope is cultivated.

Literacy Council of Tyler Programs

The success of their students is achieved by their own hard work and perseverance. The programs and the committed staff and teachers help pave the way to their desired destination. Below are a few of the major programs that are offered to the East Texas community.

Enrollment is easy! Services are FREE! Click here to learn more!

“I love working for a direct service, non-profit organization that really impacts people’s lives every day.”

The Literacy Council of Tyler provides real, tangible help to adults desiring to achieve goals that once seemed out of reach due to difficult life situations. Students here are set up for generational flourishing, by the time and effort of the Council’s staff. Being a non-profit, they are always in need of support to make this success possible. Donating and partnering are great, direct ways to ensure the continual operations of the Council. To be a more present help, there are many volunteer opportunities as well. Check out how you can serve the East Texas community in a personal and truly impactful way.

Like a beacon of knowledge, the Literacy Council of Tyler stands tall as it provides light to dimly lit areas of life. Dreams become a little less fuzzy. Goals seem to be less monstrous. Finally, hope is restored when looking towards the future. Get in touch today by emailing info@lcotyler.org or calling (903) 533-0330.