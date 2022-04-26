ONE DAY GETAWAY: Explore nature, beauty and soul at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center

Our next Peltier Subaru Supports nonprofit feature is the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.

“The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center is a 29-acre little paradise in Longview, Texas,” said Executive Director Steven Chamblee. “It’s meant for everybody. And while the whole area is a garden, it’s really about people. It’s just a nice place for people to come out and relax.”

When you visit the Arboretum, you’ll first enter the Nature Center.

“You come in, we have some kids education rooms inside, which are fun for kids of all ages,” said Chamblee. “And as you come out into the garden, you’ll come to the sensory garden and a lot of fun stuff over there.”

Inside the arboretum, you’ll also find a labyrinth, a prayer garden, a meditation garden, a Japanese garden (going up now), a woodland garden and a pond with a fountain.

“Perhaps one of my favorite things about the Arboretum is it’s just for everybody,” said Chamblee. “If you’re a week old in a stroller, this is for you. If you’re 101 and on a walker, this is for you. A lot of people come from out of town when they’re visiting, so you get to meet people from other countries and other states and all that. Gardens tend to be a gathering place for the world, so it’s really neat to see that in here today.”

The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center also hosts multiple events throughout the year.

They’re currently putting on their Springs Roots in the Garden Concert Series.

“I think what makes our concert series different from a lot of them is it’s just 10 bucks to get in and you can bring your own cooler with food and beverage,” said Chamblee. “It’s a really great thing and it makes for an affordable evening out.”

They have a wide variety of entertainment throughout the year, so make sure to click here to view upcoming events.

The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center is open Wednesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests are asked to enter the gardens through the main entrance at the Visitor and Nature Center, located at 706 West Cotton Street in Longview.

There is a $5 admission fee per person, and children three and under are free.

