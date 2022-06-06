ONE DAY GETAWAY: Explore an ancient era at the Dinosaur Valley State Park

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Peltier Subaru and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Peltier Subaru, visit https://www.peltiersubaru.com/.

Our latest One-Day Getaway takes us out West to Dinosaur Valley State Park, a 1,587-acre state park located outside of Glen Rose, the “Dinosaur Capital of Texas”.

Many of us have gone camping, usually only thinking about what species may be out in the woods with us, but here you get to see the memories of those that came before! Dinosaur tracks are located right in the park, along the riverbed of the Paluxy River. Visitors are able to explore over 20 miles of trails within the park, where you can hike, or bike, while you discover all the different species that used to call this area home.

Visitors to the park are able to swim, fish, and paddle in the river during their time adventuring!

Check out all the trails, tips for staying safe, and a map of the park.

For those who are more equestrian inclined, you can bring your own horse to explore the 100-acre South Primitive Area of the park, or you can take a guided tour. The guided tours include a guided horseback ride, horse-drawn wagon rides, and wrangler-assisted trail rides for the younger children.

Now some dinosaur lovers, myself included, can’t just stay for one day. Camping is available within the park, with group sizes even going up to 40 people. You can check out the available campsites here. Pets are allowed to come with you, so no worries for the furry friends.

There are regularly scheduled events in the park. Check out this list of what’s going on before you plan your trip!

The Dinosaur Valley State Park is open daily from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and reservations are recommended for both camping and day use of the park.

The park is located at 1629 Park Rd 59 Glen Rose, TX 76043.

Make sure to check their Facebook, or Instagram, before going, to check weather conditions that will affect trail availability.

