Join Peltier Subaru in supporting East Texas students

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Peltier Subaru and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Peltier Subaru, visit https://www.peltiersubaru.com.

As part of our ongoing Subaru Support series, Peltier Subaru in Tyler is shining a light and supporting our East Texas community every month. Here in July, Peltier Subaru is collecting school supplies to help out local students and educators for the upcoming school year.

“Peltier Subaru patriciates in the Subaru Loves Learning initiative every year, and that allows us to bring school supplies and donations to local East Texas schools,” said Lauren Shults, the Marketing & Media Relations Specialist from Peltier Subaru. “We really want to help the educators, families, and the children in our community and make going back to school a little bit easier for them.”

You can help support by bringing new school supplies to the Peltier Subaru dealership in Tyler. Peltier Subaru is located at 3200 SSW Loop 323 Tyler, TX, 75701. They are open Monday-Saturday from 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM.

Team members from Peltier Subaru take all the donated supplies to the school(s) they are supporting each year.

Keep up with what’s going on at Peltier Subaru by visiting their Facebook page or their Instagram.