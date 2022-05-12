Find peace of mind with Mosaic Counseling

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Peltier Subaru and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Peltier Subaru visit https://www.peltiersubaru.com/

Peltier Subaru Supports is spreading awareness for National Mental Health Month by featuring Mosaic Counseling Centers of East Texas.

“It’s such a difficult thing to take that first step,” said Executive Director Chris Taylor. “But we find that once people do, and are willing to begin counseling, that door begins to open... we work with folks that have their own stories, and in fact every one of us have a story.”

Mosaic Counseling works to bring affordable counseling to those in need, especially to those without insurance. They bring a broad understanding of counseling to help each person and find the way that properly meets their specific needs.

“We look at each person, somewhat, as a mosaic,” said Director of Mission Impact Lance Bolay. “We want to be able to meet them where they are, with all of their diversity and complexity in mind, body, and spirit.”

Mosaic Counseling has two locations, a main office in Tyler and in Lindale, through a partnership with a faith community. They also do “e-counseling’, where you can connect with your counselor from the comfort of your own home, just by using your smart device or computer, on a secure video connection.

“It is not a weakness,” said Taylor. “It is not a negative thing that you should feel bad about. You should feel very proud that you are self-aware enough to know that you need someone who is a professional.”

Mosaic Counseling Centers of East Texas is located at:

Tyler - 218 North College Ave.

Lindale - First United Methodist Church, 402 W. Hubbard St.

Hours of Operation

Monday - Thursday: 8:30am - 7:00pm

Friday: 8:30am - 3:00pm

Saturday by appointment, in Tyler

If you are in need of counseling, check out their website for how to get started.

