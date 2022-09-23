Donate food to support an East Texas non-profit with Peltier Subaru

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Peltier Subaru and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Peltier Subaru, visit https://www.peltiersubaru.com/.

This month in our Peltier Subaru Supports series, we are shining a light this September into Jacksonville to talk about a non-profit that’s taking care of the citizens of Cherokee county in numerous ways.

H.O.P.E, or Helping Others Pursue Enrichment, started in 1991 and works to be a one-stop shop for social services by providing necessities such as food, transportation, and medical care.

“Since I live here and I grew up here, I know the needs and I’m able to interact with people on an everyday basis. It’s a blessing,” said Executive Director Ellann Johnson. “We strive for [H.O.P.E.] to be fulfilling. We want our volunteers to have an area that helps them feel fulfilled and will like to come back as often as possible, because we’d definitely love to have them.”

· Click here to see the full list of programs available at H.O.P.E.

For those in Cherokee county who are in need of help through one of the available programs, or would like to being volunteering, you can contact H.O.P.E. through their website form or by calling the number on the page.

The Clinic of HOPE, where medical professionals volunteer their time to provide low cost medical care for non-life threatening illnesses and injuries, is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, with appointments encouraged.

Hours of Operation

Monday thru Thursday: 9:00 AM - Noon | 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

As part of their September of Service, Peltier Subaru is hosting a food drive to help support H.O.P.E’s Manna Pantry. To see what items are needed, you can click here. The non-perishable food items can be delivered to Peltier Subaru during open hours. The food drive will end on September 30th, 2022.

Peltier Subaru is located at 3200 SSW Loop 323 Tyler, TX 75701. They are open Monday-Saturday from 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM.

Facebook | Instagram

Click here for Peltier Subaru’s contact information