Check out how the Treatment & Learning Center is piecing together our community

Peltier Subaru Supports is all about shining a light on the wonderful non-profits in East Texas who help our community each and every day. This month, they are highlighting the Treatment & Learning Center for Children with Autism.

The Treatment & Learning Center (TLC) came to be in 2009, as the first treatment center in East Texas for children with autism, after a need was found in the community when parents starting searching for an ABA (Applied Behavioral Analysis) program.

“[The Andrews Center] were getting a lot of phone calls from parents whose children had just been diagnosed with Autism, and asking if they had an ABA program,” said TLC Director Whitney Sherman. “The Andrews Center had to say ‘no, we don’t at this time’, and they saw such a need that the program was started with just two little boys, that were 2 and 3 years old.”

TLC works to improve the quality of life for those that enter their programs, and to help each of them learn life skills that will enrich and brighten their futures.

“My favorite part about being here and working at TLC is definitely the kids,” said Sherman. “Getting to see their progress, and also to see them be in a place where they’re happy, where they feel safe and comfortable, they get to make connections with the staff that work with them, with the other kids. I can see the trampoline from my office window and so watching them jump together and have joy on their face.”

If you would like to speak with TLC, learn more about how they can help you or a loved one, or if you have any questions, you can click here to see TLC’s contact information or check out their frequently asked questions. Tours are available to get a first hand look at the center.

For those that are interested in helping, either through donations or volunteering, you can click here to visit their website to see the available ways to help.

To see more about the Treatment & Learning Center, you can go to their website or Facebook to learn more about the wonderful help they provide our community.