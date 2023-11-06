Be the Light. How to help fostering families in East Texas.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Peltier Subaru and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Peltier Subaru, visit https://peltiersubaru.com/.

In a world of complexities and uncertainties, The Fostering Collective emerges as a symbol of unity and purpose to guide children in need toward a brighter future. The organization was born out of an unwavering commitment to instigate change and stands as a beacon of hope and empowerment for individuals and families embarking on the transformative journey of fostering and adoption.

At The Fostering Collective, their primary goal is to help individuals make a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable children. Their staff and board members have personal experience with foster care and adoption and fully comprehend the challenges you may face. Their Executive Director Justin Hayes expressed,” Our ultimate goal is for children to be able to return to their families.” They are committed to providing exceptional support to help you easily navigate the complex foster care and adoption pathways.

Building Bridges to the Future

Their journey towards fostering and adoption is collaborative and driven by strength and determination. The Fostering Collective has partnered with more than 40 agencies, churches, organizations, and compassionate individuals who share our unwavering vision. These powerful alliances provide the necessary resources and tools to succeed in your journey toward fostering and adoption.

Creating Foster Families and Prioritizing Faith

Nurturing resilient, thriving, Christ-centered foster families requires clarity amidst the adoption process. Whether you are inspired to adopt, foster, or offer support. The Fostering Collective is here to help. They offer guidance, knowledge, and the answers you require to transform the lives of children who face adversity.

Helping Lead the Way

At The Fostering Collective, they understand that fostering and adoption can be a confusing and uncertain process, leading to many questions:

“Do I have what it takes to be a foster or adoptive parent?”

“Where can I find necessary resources such as my children’s car seats and therapists?”

“How do I become a foster parent?”

“What should I do if I need a break or some time off?”

“Where can I find someone to talk to for counseling or support?”

They have faced similar questions before and have accumulated a wealth of knowledge and resources through our connections with other foster families, agencies, and professionals. They aim to support individuals like you who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of children facing difficulties.

Their Loving Staff

Their staff and board members are ready to support you as you care for children and families in need.

Justin Hayes is the Executive Director of an organization focusing on global orphan care. Justin and Christie started their foster and adoption journey inspired by the selflessness of African believers who cared for orphans. After adopting two children from foster care, they now have a family of six and see foster care as a shared ministry with other families. They believe it’s a journey they can embark on together.

Christi Sowell is the Program Director. She and her husband, Jeff, are proud parents of five children, four of whom they adopted through foster care. As a devoted parent, Christi is committed to finding the best resources for her children. She is also passionate about helping other families access Christ-centered training and support.

Laura Miller is the Ministry Coordinator. She and Paul have two grown children whom they adopted. The couple is passionate about inspiring others with their adoption stories.

Amanda Black is the Recruitment Coordinator. She and her husband, Tony, are parents to six children they have fostered for nine years. Additionally, they have also adopted two children from foster care. Amanda is available to help couples and individuals considering fostering or adoption by sharing her experiences and knowledge to alleviate any uncertainties.

Pamela Bassham is an invaluable member of our team due to her extensive background in child development and passion for assisting young children in the foster care community.

The Fostering Collective is not just an organization but a family of like-minded individuals who share a common goal - transforming lives, one child at a time. With vast knowledge and resources, they can guide and support anyone embarking on this fulfilling journey of fostering and adopting. They invite you to join us in our mission to enable faith-centered families and spread hope and love to those most in need. Executive Director Hayes said,” We believe that if our community comes together, then we together can provide the protection for these kids.”

For more information about The Fostering Collective, visit their website at TheFosteringCollective.org or follow them on Facebook. You can also give them a call at 903-253-9144.