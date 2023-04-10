Keep the roads safe for emergency responders and roadside workers

Keep the roads safe for emergency responders and roadside workers

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lone Star Hazmat Response and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lone Star Hazmat Response, visit https://lonestarhazmat.com/.

Lone Star Hazmat would like to remind drivers when you’re on the road, keep an eye out for emergency responders and roadside workers.

They are already dealing with dangerous conditions, and they need their space to work safely.

So, do your part by slowing down and moving over when you see workers on the side of the road.

It’s simple, it’s safe, and it could save a life. Remember, these folks are out there to help you when you need it, so remember this … move over, slow down, and put the phone down.

At Lone Star Hazmat, we take safety seriously, and we know you do too. So, let’s work together to keep our roads safe.

