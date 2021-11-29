Santa and Mrs. Claus embody the holiday spirit of Lindale

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lindale Tourism and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lindale Tourism, visit https://www.visitlindale.com/.

For thousands of years Santa and Mrs. Claus have lived in the North Pole, but did you know the jolly couple have ties to East Texas?

“Shh don’t tell anyone, but we have a little ranch in Lindale, Texas,” said Mrs. Claus. “It is the most beautiful place! We get so cold up north and we love to get away and get into Lindale.”

You may wonder why Santa and Mrs. Claus have chosen Lindale as their second home. But according to Santa, it’s all about the friendly folks next door.

“When you travel the world, you find things you like and you don’t like,” said Santa Claus. “When we come to Lindale, they’re the nicest people. They’re warm and they know how to cook good food…It’s unbelievable, we love this place.”

Even though they love spending time on their ranch with their horses, including Mistletoe and Sprinkles, they love meeting the families around Lindale even more. Every year, Santa and Mrs. Claus will get on their horses and ride around the City of Lindale spreading Christmas cheer. It all starts with a Christmas parade.

“We so look forward to the parade and we do hope you can all come and bring your children and your grandkids,” said Mrs. Claus. “And we can get our snuggles in with the kids. It’s so much fun.”

This year, the parade will be on Saturday December 4, 2021. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. at EJ Moss Intermediate and end at Picker’s Pavilion. EJ Moss Intermediate is located at 411 E Eagle Spirit Drive. Picker’s Pavilion is located at 205 E North Street.

And at 7 p.m., following the parade, stick around to watch Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch at Darden Harvest Park. The park is located at 202 Cannery Row.

“But should you miss that day, don’t lose heart,” said Santa Claus. “Me and Mrs. Claus are going to hit Lindale and we’re not going to tell you when. We’re going to be hitting the neighborhoods and we’re going to be passing out a lot of goodies to kids. Every kid we see, I promise, every kid that sees us will be getting stuff.”

Another chance to see Santa and Mrs. Claus is on December 22, 2021. They will be riding through Lindale on Mistletoe and Sprinkles along with their elves!

You can also celebrate Christmas in Lindale at Pickers Pavilion from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. every day from December 4 through January 1. It’s free and makes a great spot to take holiday photos.

For more information on Christmas in Lindale, visit the Visit Lindale website.