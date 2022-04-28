We’re days away from the Piney Woods Wine Festival, so grab your tickets now

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lindale Tourism Department and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lindale Tourism Department, visit https://www.visitlindale.com/.

The Piney Woods Wine Festival is set for Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 at Picker’s Pavilion in Downtown Lindale!

The festival will take place from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday.

“It’s a two day festival, Friday and Saturday,” said Perry Wilson, President of the Piney Woods Wine Trail. “We’ll have live music, lots of good wine, plus a bunch of food, arts and crafts. So it’ll be a fun day for the whole family.”

The Piney Woods Wine Festival will feature wineries from across East Texas, all part of the Piney Woods Wine Trail. The event is free to attend, but a $15 wristband, per person per day, is required to enter the Wine Garden. Each wristband comes with a keepsake wine tasting glass and a wine tote (while supplies last). You can click here to purchase your wristbands.

“The Piney Woods Wine Trail is a group of over 20 wineries that are all small, all are family owned and here in Northeast Texas,” said Wilson. “It’s a great opportunity to taste wines from the different wineries because we’re somewhat scattered out. So ti’s the one time you can go to one place and taste wines from a wide variety of wineries all over our region.”

Click here to see all of the wineries on the Piney Woods Wine Trail.

You can also purchase a $25 VIP wristband which is good for the entire weekend. You can click here to purchase your VIP wristband. VIP’s can also enter the wine garden 30 minutes earlier than the general public on both Friday and Saturday. Click here to learn more about the VIP perks.

Wine tastings are not included in the entry fee, but each tasting is $1. You can also purchase a glass of wine from any of the participating wineries for $5-$8 per glass. The wineries will also be selling full bottles of their wine.

Click here to get your wristband’s for this year’s Piney Woods Wine Festival.

Picker’s Pavilion is located at 205 Cannery Row (East North Street) in Lindale, Texas.