Welcome to Vintage Market Days of East Texas

Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. The Market is a three day event held several times a year in various communities. Each Vintage Market Days event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in different venues.

Visit us at Pickers Pavilion in Lindale November 5-7!

EVENT HOURS & ADMISSIONS

Friday, November 5, 2021

Early Buying Event

12:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Saturday, November 6, 2021

General Admission

10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Sunday, November 7, 2021

General Admission

10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Admission for children under 12 is free. Cash and credit card are accepted at the gate. Once purchased, your ticket is good for re-entry into the event all weekend.

Click here to for more information or to buy tickets.