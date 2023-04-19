Sip and Savor at the Piney Woods Wine Festival

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lindale Tourism Department and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lindale Tourism Department, visit https://www.visitlindale.com/

The Piney Woods Wine Festival is coming to Picker’s Pavilion in Downtown Lindale on Friday, May 12th and Saturday, May 13th! The festival will be held from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday and 11:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Saturday, and will feature live music, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, and, of course, wine.

Wineries from across East Texas, all part of the Piney Woods Wine Trail, will be showcasing their products at the festival. The event is free to attend, but if you want to enter the Wine Garden, a $15 wristband (per person, per day) is required. Each wristband comes with a keepsake wine tasting glass and a wine tote (while supplies last). You can purchase your wristbands here.

For those looking for an enhanced experience, VIP wristbands are also available for $25, which is valid for the entire weekend. VIPs can enter the Wine Garden 30 minutes earlier than the general public on both days. Click here to learn more about the VIP perks.

Please note that wine tastings are not included in the entry fee, but each tasting is only $1. You can also purchase a glass of wine from any of the participating wineries for $5 to $8 per glass, and full bottles of wine will be available for sale.

If you’re interested in attending the Piney Woods Wine Festival, you can purchase your wristbands here. Additionally, keep an eye out for the Fall Piney Woods Wine Festival, coming this October!