Santa is Embracing the Christmas Cheer in Lindale

Throughout the years, Santa has always been impressed with the Christmas spirit that the residents of Lindale have.

This always allows Santa and Mrs. Claus to have a relaxing visit when they come down to East Texas for a bit. No need to try to convince the locals here of how great Christmas is. For the people of Lindale, it is a tradition that has been treasured for generations.

All the planning and preparation that the city of Lindale goes through to make December a special time of the year always brings joyful tears to Santa’s eyes. Every wreath, every string of lights; they’re all hung with love. Love for Christmas!

As the magnificent décor begins to take shape, the whole city of Lindale starts to resemble the North Pole! It’s as if Santa never really left his home after all.

Come December, Lindale is ready to celebrate. Christmas time is here! The locals, and even Santa himself, invite you to spend your holiday season here in the city. Bring your family and friends. Show them what genuine love for the season of giving and being together looks like. With so many activities and shops to enjoy, Santa promises you a very merry Christmas here in Lindale!

This year, the Lindale Rotary Christmas Parade will be on Saturday December 2nd. The excitement begins at 5:30 p.m. at EJ Moss Intermediate (411 E Eagle Spirit Drive). The floats will travel their way through Main and South streets, glimmering in their sea of Christmas lights.

Another chance to see Santa and Mrs. Claus is on December 16th. They will be riding throughout Lindale on their trusty steeds, Mistletoe and Sprinkles. They have to give Rudolph and the boys some rest before Christmas Eve Night! Be sure to say hello as they spread the holiday cheer.

In Lindale, there are so many places to visit throughout the whole month of December. There’s the Lindale Candy Company where you can snag a sweet treat. Santa recommends the peppermint candy canes, of course. Not too far from there is The Pink Pistol, owned by none other than Lindale superstar and native, Miranda Lambert. Pick up some Christmas goodies or try one of their many delicious wines from Red 55 Winery. Don’t forget to check out the Old Mill Pond Museum & Parrott Park too! Here you can catch a glimpse of what East Texas looked like all the way back to the wintery months of the late 1800′s.

Lastly, celebrate Christmas in Lindale at Pickers Pavilion from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. every day from December 2nd through January 1st. It’s FREE and makes the perfect spot for family holiday photos and selfies!

For more information on Christmas in Lindale, check out the Visit Lindale website.