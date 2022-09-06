Get your glass ready for the first ever FALL Piney Woods Wine Festival this October

The Piney Woods Wine Festival is bringing the excitement for their first-ever FALL festival this October in Downtown Lindale!

It’s a two-day festival taking place from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, October 14th, and 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 15th, at Picker’s Pavilion in Lindale.

While you’re there, you can visit with wineries from the Piney Woods Wine Trail, and enjoy the taste of wine from all over East Texas. To enter the wine garden and uncork the fun, you need to purchase a wristband (which you can purchase online to skip the lines!). If you find some wine, or wines, that you love, there will be bottles available to purchase from the wineries. VIP Wristbands are available, online only, to give you a few extra perks:

30-minute advance entry into the Wine Garden both days

Re-entry on Saturday

a VIP lanyard, wine tote, and tasting glass

“It brings our wineries together,” said Rick Lambert, owner of Red 55 Winery. “We have a lot of people come from Dallas, Houston, Shreveport, a lot of different places to come to these festivals. It’s a wonderful place to shop with all the vendors, to buy yourself a glass, a bottle, a case of wine, and walk away happy.”

More than wine, you can enjoy live music, artisan and gift vendors, and plenty of food trucks to enjoy while you mingle and join together with the East Texas community.

The inaugural Fall Piney Woods Wine Festival is located at Picker’s Pavilion in Lindale.

To stay up to date, learn more, or to purchase your wristband early, you can visit their website or Facebook event.