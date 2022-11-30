Experience holiday fun like never before with Christmas in Lindale

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lindale Tourism Department and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lindale Tourism Department, visit https://www.visitlindale.com/.

Beginning with the Lindale Christmas Parade, at 5:30 PM on December 3rd, Lindale is kicking off all the holiday fun! Following the parade, you can experience Christmas in Lindale at Pickers Pavilion! This historic landmark is completely transformed into the ultimate Christmas spot, so grab your friends & family and enjoy all that Lindale has to offer!

It’s open 7 days a week from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM, December 4th through January 1, 2023, and it’s FREE! It’s the hometown of Miranda Lambert.

For thousands of years Santa and Mrs. Claus have lived in the North Pole, but did you know the jolly couple have ties to East Texas?

You may wonder why Santa and Mrs. Claus have chosen Lindale as their second home. But according to Santa, it’s all about the friendly folks next door.

“When you travel the world you find things you like and you don’t like,” said Santa Claus. “When we come to Lindale, they’re the nicest people. They’re warm and they know how to cook good food…It’s unbelievable, we love this place.”

“Shh don’t tell anyone, but we have a little ranch in Lindale, Texas,” said Mrs. Claus. “It is the most beautiful place! We get so cold up north and we love to get away and get into Lindale.”

You can see Santa and Mrs. Claus on December 17th. They will be riding all over Lindale handing out gifts and will begin the horseback tour around 10:00 AM.

What are some of their favorite things to do in the city? “There’s amazing barbecue and a fantastic candy shop in town, oh my goodness,” said Mrs. Claus. She’s talking about the Lindale Candy Company which has been providing the city with sweets and treats for over 70 years. And one Christmas staple is their peppermint candy.

Another reason Lindale is a great spot for the Claus’? Its the hometown of Miranda Lambert. And her store, The Pink Pistol, is a great one-stop-shop to get all of your Christmas shopping done. Plus, the country superstar’s winery and tasting room, Red 55 Winery, is right inside. You can sip your way through her lineup, or check out her gourmet line of olive oils and balsamic vinegars.

Or of course you can stop by the latest addition and have a drink at the Ponderosa Pour House! This venture is a team-up between the Lambert family and True Vine in Tyler to serve local beer and give visitors the opportunity to see the wine bottling process for Red 55 all in the same building.

While you’re exploring Lindale, stop by the Old Mill Pond Museum & Parrott Park! The museum and park are wonderful ways to learn about the old fashioned ways of life from the 1850s through the 1950s. This is a 20-acre area just waiting to be explored and better yet, it’s FREE!

There’s no shortage of fun to be had in Lindale, whether it’s for Christmas or a visit any time of year!