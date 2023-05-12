LeTourneau University Belcher Center celebrates 17 years and announces 2023-24 Live Events Lineup

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of LeTourneau University Belcher Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about LeTourneau University Belcher Center, visit https://www.belchercenter.com/.

The LeTourneau University Belcher Center is excited to announce the Live Events Lineup for their 17th year of excellence making memories that last a lifetime. This lineup promises to be their biggest and best yet.

Season opener and comedian Tom Papa takes the Belcher Center stage and brings the laughter Saturday, September 16, 2023, following the release of his fourth Netflix special Tom Papa: Your Doing Great!

Country music superstar and two-time grammy winning Texas girl LeAnn Rimes will be Live at the Belcher Center Friday, October 13, 2023.

Good God Almighty, Texas boy David Crowder and his band Crowder brings down the house Saturday, November 11, 2023, in partnership with KVNE radio.

The Greatest selling Christmas artist of all-time, Mannheim Steamroller rolls into the Belcher Center Thursday, December 7, 2023. In partnership with Longview Symphony Orchestra, spend Christmas with us at the Belcher Center at two amazing events.

Original Teen Idol and Teen Angel Frankie Avalon joins us Saturday, February 3, 2024, for a night for music featuring songs from Grease, beach movies, current hits and rock and roll classics.

Fun for the whole family when America’s Got Talent Finalist’s Puppy Pals Live! takes over the Belcher Center stage for spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats Saturday, February 10, 2024. In partnership with Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center, Texas Star Rescue, and the Longview WOW Museum in support of dog adoption and to honor service dogs.

Baytown Texas native and new female vocalist of the year and country best new artist, RaeLynn commands the stage Friday, March 1, 2024.

Membership presale begins June 1, 2023 at 10:00am only at www.BelcherCenter.com with public sale going live June 22, 2023 at 10:00am. Become a Member today for a 15% discount on tickets, early access, preshow receptions, and all the amazing perks of Belcher Center Membership.