Walk through history in this newly restored 100-year-old home

Leslie Cain Realty presents the Isabelle & Lester Smith House, a newly renovated Historic Landmark located in the Brick Street District in Tyler. Renovations done by Cody Rosenbalm and listed by Michael Soape.

This one-of-a-kind craftsman bungalow is well known throughout Tyler for its iconic architecture. This century-old gem combines classic elements from the art deco period with newly updated amenities for modern living. Remodeled in 2022 to include all-new electrical, plumbing, and more with stunning interior design; while still featuring many of the original elements that give this house so much charm. Located on one of Tyler’s favorite avenues, in a quaint neighborhood with brick streets lined with historic lamp posts and friendly neighbors. Recently re-districted to Legacy High School.

This is the only known Airplane Bungalow in Tyler and is not only a Tyler Historical Landmark, but also a key contributor to the Brick Streets Historic District’s national designation. This home is listed in the national register of historic places.

This property features 40 original wood frame windows pouring tons of natural light into every room. Other features original to the home include: iconic exterior architecture, original hardwood floors, original wood-burning fireplace, brass art deco door knobs, exposed brick chimney in kitchen, board-and-batten walls, original art deco ceiling tiles, and many more surprises throughout.

New features include brand new electrical wiring throughout. Newly updated plumbing to include a pex manifold system, all new pex supply lines and a new water heater. This home boasts brand new bathrooms with designer tile and a large walk-in master shower. The completely new kitchen includes brand new cabinetry, quartz countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. Known as the “cockpit” of airplane bungalow designs, the second floor features panoramic windows; flooding the rooms with natural light. The upstairs rooms are wrapped in 100- year-old custom-milled wood, setting the stage for a stately office with an incredible panoramic view.

