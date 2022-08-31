Just Listed! Check out this new listing from Leslie Cain Realty.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Leslie Cain Realty and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Leslie Cain Realty, visit https://www.lesliecainrealty.com/.

Enjoy the peace and tranquility of this 2.896-acre property as you sit on the large back deck surrounded by towering pines and hardwoods. The land is absolutely gorgeous! This home has had many recent renovations inside and out. House features beautiful stone and wood exterior, huge front porch, sunroom to admire the gorgeous views, new wood laminate flooring, travertine kitchen floors, all new cabinetry in kitchen and laundry room, coffee bar, new recessed lighting, new fixtures and hardware, vaulted ceilings and stone FP, fresh paint throughout and abundant storage. Did I mention the whole-home generator? You have to view this one in person!

