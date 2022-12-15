Check Out This Lakefront Property

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Leslie Cain Realty and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Leslie Cain Realty, visit https://www.lesliecainrealty.com/.

Enjoy living the lake life at its finest! If you’ve dreamed of owning a lakefront property, this one has it all and it’s sure to float your boat!

Located on the most beautiful spot on Lake Tyler East with 3+ manicured acres, this incredible 3600+ sq ft ranch style home offers a split floor plan -- 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, office, multiple living and dining areas and an abundant amount of storage space.

Gorgeous updates can be found throughout the home including flooring, curtains/blinds, light fixtures, fresh paint, bathroom countertops and faucets, completely updated kitchen with appliances, and much more. Additionally, this home has generous outdoor storage and workspace with 3 car garage, a bay door for recreational vehicles, huge workshop with counters and shelving, fitness room and plenty of storage for pool and lake toys.

Serene views to be taken in and appreciated off two back porches overlooking the lushly landscaped waterfall and rock pond, large inground pool and hot tub, and of course the beautiful lake. And of course, the boathouse does not disappoint! Great covered space for outdoor entertaining or fishing right off the dock! 2 covered boat slips plus a sailboat slip with hoist.

If you love the lake life, you’ll want to call this home. Don’t let this one slip away!

Click here for more details.