Check out this great South Tyler home!

LOVELY HOME IN SOUTH TYLER! This great subdivision, located approximately 5 miles south of Toll 49, is a great location convenient to all of Tyler’s amenities. The home has been remodeled from floor to ceiling with great attention to detail.

The large kitchen island is beautiful brand new quartz with room for barstools, and it’s a perfect space for entertaining with new stainless appliances. The kitchen has room for a small kitchenette table as well as a larger formal dining area.

All new lighting fixtures and ceiling fans throughout YOUR new home. Newly textured flooring, freshly painted walls and ceilings, new plumbing and fixtures, new water heater, roof, double ovens, microwave and more!

The vaulted ceilings and tray ceilings add to the open feeling of this lovely property, and so much natural light abounds through the windows. Gorgeous quartz countertops were placed in both bathrooms as well.

Plenty of storage available with large closets, garage, and a storage building in the backyard which also boasts a privacy fence.

This is a beautiful home in a great neighborhood located in Tyler ISD. Move-in ready for you NOW!

