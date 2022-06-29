Check Out This Featured Home!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Leslie Cain Realty and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Leslie Cain Realty visit https://www.lesliecainrealty.com/

12583 CR 495 | Tyler, TX 75706 … $827,000

This beautiful custom home built in 2013 sits on 11.66 acres in award-winning Lindale ISD and includes a 1,200 sqft shop. There are 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a bonus room off the main suite to fit your family’s needs. Enjoy the great outdoors with plenty of porch space.

Two propane tankless water heaters and propane starters for each of the two fireplaces will never leave you longing for heat of any kind!

Open concept living room and kitchen with huge granite island gives plenty of room to entertain to your heart’s desire. Main bedroom has walk-in shower that will leave you in awe. Bonus room directly off the main bedroom has exterior door to the gigantic back porch. The room is currently used as a hunting room, but it would be great for an office or even a nursery (there is a closet).

Shop is insulated and has electricity (and small water stub that has not been used) with back porch overlooking the neighbor’s pond. Property also boasts spring fed creek that will leave you longing for nothing more in the country life.

This property is one of a kind!

