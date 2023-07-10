8 BIG Reasons People are Making the Switch to Eastman Credit Union

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Eastman Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eastman Credit Union, visit https://www.ecu.org/.

Have you heard about Eastman Credit Union?

If you’re looking for a strong financial institution with amazing perks – look no further than Eastman Credit Union!

With five locations now in Longview and Hallsville, and more than 34 branches altogether in Tennessee and Virginia, Eastman Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the nation - with over 300,000 members and over $7.5 billion dollars in assets.

We’ve been serving members since 1934, and our focus is providing extraordinary member service while offering products that exceed our members’ expectations.

What makes ECU different than banks?

ECU exists for one reason only – to serve you!

Unlike banks, ECU is owned by its members, which enables us to make sure our members’ best interests are at the heart of everything we do.

Here are just a few perks of being an ECU member:

1. A truly free checking account with free checks, no monthly fees, and no minimum balance requirements, that also earns dividends on all balances

2. Auto and Recreational Vehicle loans that offer great rates and no payments for 90 days

3. Mortgage loans with up to 100% financing

4. A top-rated mobile banking app that allows you to manage your accounts from anywhere at any time

5. Free 24/7 fraud monitoring to protect your ECU accounts

6. Free financial education tools to help you and your family grow your money

7. 56,200+ surcharge-free ATMs worldwide

8. Earn money back with ECU’s Extraordinary Dividend

The Extraordinary Dividend is one of the biggest ways ECU is different from banks and other credit unions.

The Extraordinary Dividend is a bonus paid to members based on the amount of business done with ECU throughout the year (subject to board approval). We’ve paid members over $177 million in Extraordinary Dividends since 1998!

Plus, all these member perks are in addition to the extraordinary member service you’ll receive every day from Eastman Credit Union.

How Can I Open an Account with ECU?

Don’t wait – join over 300,000 members who are experiencing the extraordinary difference of Eastman Credit Union. Open your account online in just a few minutes right now!

Just visit ecu.org/open to get started today!

5 Locations in Longview and Hallsville

Whether we serve you at one of our five convenient locations in Longview or Hallsville, or you manage your accounts online with our top-rated mobile app, you’ll always experience the same extraordinary service. It’s just what we do!

North Longview Branch | Eastman Credit Union 3066 North Eastman Road, Longview, TX 75605

South Longview Branch | Eastman Credit Union 304 Central Avenue, Longview TX

Mortgage Lending Center | Eastman Credit Union 3188 Nealy Way, Longview, TX 75605 US

Pine Tree Branch | Eastman Credit Union 2002 West Loop 281, Longview, TX 75604 US

Hallsville Branch | Eastman Credit Union 710 West Main St, Hallsville, TX 75650 US

Any questions? We’re here to help! You can reach us anytime at ecu.org/contact.

Open your account today and experience what it means to have ECU beside you!

Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity.