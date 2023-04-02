East Texas Professional Credit Union Honored

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of East Texas Professional Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about East Texas Professional Credit Union, visit https://www.etpcu.org/

The Board, management and staff of East Texas Professional Credit Union are thrilled to announce that we have been honored as FOURTH IN THE NATION AND HIGHEST RANKED IN TEXAS of all credit unions greater than $100 million in assets by the prestigious S&P Global Market Intelligence group. S&P Global Market Intelligence is a provider of information services and solutions to the global markets and a division of S&P Global. To compile the rankings, S&P Global Market Intelligence calculates scores for each credit union based on five significant measurements in comparison with industry standards: member growth; loans per member; net worth as a percentage of total assets; loan delinquency ratio; and return on average assets. It is a privilege to be recognized for this esteemed honor.

During our 70-year history, East Texas Professional Credit Union has operated with conservative management principles designed to provide one of the best and safest financial institutions in the United States. Our roots extend back to 1953 with a vision for providing trusted financial service to members of any means. Our identity is built on a legacy of dependable financial solutions for our members and communities. The following facts speak to the strength of East Texas Professional Credit Union:

• There are currently 9,662 rated banks & credit unions in the United States

• Of those 9,662 financial institutions, (F.I.’s), only 63; 25 banks and 38 credit unions, share the honor & distinction of holding the highest Weiss Rating of A+ Excellent. https://weissratings.com

• A+ Excellent rated financial institutions are defined by Weiss Ratings as: An institution offering excellent financial security. These financial institutions have maintained a conservative stance in their business operations and underwriting practices as evidenced by a strong equity base, high asset quality, steady earnings, and high liquidity.

• East Texas Professional Credit Union (ETPCU) is proud to be among this select group of 63, A+ rated financial institutions, and has held this distinction for more than a decade.

• ETPCU enjoys a 10 out of 10 score on Capitalization, Asset Quality, and overall Stability.

• Federal regulators have determined that a 7.0% capital to asset ratio is the benchmark for a well-capitalized financial institution. ETPCU’s current capital to asset ratio is more than 17.0%, or almost two and a half times the amount necessary to be classified as well-capitalized.

Through the Great Recession and the past decade, East Texas Professional Credit Union has been a safe harbor for our members. The Board of Directors and management team will continue to manage our credit union with the conservative principles that have led to the Credit Union being recognized nationally for its financial stability and consistent strong performance.

