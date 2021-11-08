Join us for a holiday wonderland in Downtown Kilgore

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of City of Kilgore and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about City of Kilgore, visit https://visitkilgore.com/.

Come dine and shop under the Stars of Historic Downtown Kilgore on Saturday, November 27. It will be an evening of shopping, eating, fun, and entertainment as Downtown Kilgore merchants and restaurants host Mingle & Jingle 2021! The party starts at 6 p.m. with merchants open all day. The scene will be merry for all of those who are starting their holiday shopping. Downtown Kilgore will be transformed into a holiday wonderland with fantastic Christmas lights and holiday fun all season long. Click here for more details.