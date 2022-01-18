Scholarship Opportunity: Win $5,000 for College

Sponsored - To help bring awareness to our community about women’s heart health, we are inviting all high school seniors to participate in a contest to earn a scholarship up to $5,000!

Submit a video (two minute maximum) about heart health in women and if your video is selected as a finalist, you will be entered into the social media judging contest to select the top three videos.

Who can enter:

Any high school senior, no GPA requirements

Scholarships awarded as cash prize to be used as needed toward college or other continued education expenses

How to enter:

Create short video with theme related to heart health in women

Video cannot exceed 2 minutes in length

Smartphone videos are acceptable

File size cannot exceed 100MB

Video can include family, friends and classmates, but student producing the video is considered the applicant (one applicant per video)

Videos must be MPEG2 or MPEG4 format.

Deadline to submit February 1st, 2022. No videos will be accepted after this date. Click here to learn more and submit your video.