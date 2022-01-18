Scholarship Opportunity: Win $5,000 for College

Sponsored - To help bring awareness to our community about women’s heart health, we are inviting all high school seniors to participate in a contest to earn a scholarship up to $5,000!
Submit a video (two minute maximum) about heart health in women and if your video is selected as a finalist, you will be entered into the social media judging contest to select the top three videos.
Who can enter:
- Any high school senior, no GPA requirements
- Scholarships awarded as cash prize to be used as needed toward college or other continued education expenses
How to enter:
- Create short video with theme related to heart health in women
- Video cannot exceed 2 minutes in length
- Smartphone videos are acceptable
- File size cannot exceed 100MB
- Video can include family, friends and classmates, but student producing the video is considered the applicant (one applicant per video)
- Videos must be MPEG2 or MPEG4 format.
Deadline to submit February 1st, 2022. No videos will be accepted after this date. Click here to learn more and submit your video.