Scholarship Opportunity: Win $5,000 for College

Sponsored - To help bring awareness to our community about women’s heart health, we are inviting all high school seniors to participate in a contest to earn a scholarship up to $5,000!

Submit a video (two minute maximum) about heart health in women and if your video is selected as a finalist, you will be entered into the social media judging contest to select the top three videos.

Who can enter:

  • Any high school senior, no GPA requirements
  • Scholarships awarded as cash prize to be used as needed toward college or other continued education expenses

How to enter:

  • Create short video with theme related to heart health in women
  • Video cannot exceed 2 minutes in length
  • Smartphone videos are acceptable
  • File size cannot exceed 100MB
  • Video can include family, friends and classmates, but student producing the video is considered the applicant (one applicant per video)
  • Videos must be MPEG2 or MPEG4 format.

Deadline to submit February 1st, 2022. No videos will be accepted after this date. Click here to learn more and submit your video.