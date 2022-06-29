Ways to Prevent Plumbing Leaks at Home

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, visit https://www.benjaminfranklinplumbingtyler.com/

Water leaks are a common household problem. And if left untreated, even small leaks can lead to wasted water, cause major damage, and leave you with hefty water bills.

Benjamin Franklin famously said, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing wants to help you prevent leaks before they start.

Install a water softener or home filtration system. Do you have hard water in your house, or are you concerned about all the chemicals in our water? If you do have hard water, it can leave deposits of calcium and magnesium on your pipes, which can cause corrosion and lead to a leaking pipe. Also, many communities have impurities in their municipal water supply, but you wouldn’t know about them because most are colorless, odorless, and tasteless. Let us assess your home’s water and recommend a water system that best suits your needs.

Examine your water pressure, and reduce it if necessary. High water pressure might feel great when you’re taking a shower, but it’s rough on your pipes and can cause them to spring a leak. The best way to tell for sure if your water pressure is too high is with a pressure gauge, which you should attach to a hose outlet or faucet near your water meter. Your home’s water pressure should generally not exceed 80 psi. If it does, a pressure regulator on your main water line can help.

Make sure your drains are clear. You can avoid clogs – which can cause leaks – by avoiding putting certain food items down the drain. It’s not a good idea to dispose of egg shells, coffee grounds, seeds, and grease and oil this way. You should also find other ways to dispose of household items, including lint, paint, and kitty litter, even if the package says it is flushable.

But avoid using commercial-grade drain cleaners. These types of cleaners are too harsh for home plumbing systems and can eat right through your pipes, no matter what types of pipes you have in your home.

Inspect the seals on your pipes. Your pipes have watertight seals where they connect to plumbing fixtures, but they don’t last forever. If you’re seeing water pool around an appliance, it could be an indication that your seals are wearing out and need to be replaced. Just call us for help!

Keep a close eye on your plumbing appliances, especially the hoses. Like seals, hoses aren’t meant to last forever. Make sure you’re examining the hoses on your appliances, including your refrigerator, dishwasher, and washing machine to see if there are any small cracks or holes. If so, it’s time to replace them before you have water damage.

It’s also important that you know to recognize the signs of a leak. Sudden high water bills, wet spots, and puddles under sinks or near your tub or shower are all signs that you have a leak that must be taken care of. If you’re not sure if you have a leak, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is here for you! Our plumbers will inspect your home, find any leaks, and recommend a plan of action.

Click here or call us at Benjamin Franklin Plumbing without delay at 903-730-6611!