Summer Plumbing Tips

We all know that winter weather can lead to broken pipes and other plumbing problems, but summer heat is also hard on your plumbing. Here are a few quick tips to help you avoid plumbing troubles.

Outdoor fun can lead to indoor mess! After a day at the ball fields or hiking trails, you’ll likely come home with an extra coating of dirt! To keep the worst of it out of your drains, hose off outside and knock most of the debris off the clothes you plan to put in the washing machine. Your drains will thank you!

Some summer foods don’t agree with your garbage disposal. Keep things like banana peels, corn husks and cobs, as well as bones and fat from grilled meats out of the disposal.

Pets tend to shed more in the summer, so brush them regularly to reduce the amount of hair that works its way into the drains. And when you bathe your pet, trap fur and debris before it goes down the drain.

