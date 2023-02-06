Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, visit https://www.benjaminfranklinplumbingtyler.com

Unless you like taking cold showers, it’s important to inspect and maintain your water heater on a regular basis. A thorough annual check-up can minimize the chance of a sudden breakdown that could leave you with nothing but cold water until a plumber can make repairs.

More modern and sophisticated systems like tankless water heaters, heat pumps and solar units should generally be inspected and maintained by trained plumbers because tinkering with high-tech components is not a DIY job. But if you have a classic storage-tank water heater, there are some basic maintenance steps you can perform yourself.

Have you noticed that your hot water has grown colder or hotter than it used to? This could foretell a problem with your unit’s heating element or thermostat.

When you inspect the unit itself, check all around for puddles, drips or any sign of a leak. You should also look for cracks or rust on the outside of the tank. If you see either of these, it’s important to have a plumber assess whether the problems can be repaired or if it’s time for a replacement.

If you have a gas water heater, you should also check the appearance of the burner flame. It should be mostly blue; if it’s mostly yellow or orange, your heating element is burning inefficiently and should be adjusted or replaced.

If you haven’t been giving your hot water heater periodic annual maintenance, now is a great time to start. But if you discover a problem, or if you’re just more comfortable leaving the maintenance up to a professional, reach out to your local plumbing experts. Call Benjamin Franklin Plumbing at 903-623-8005 or visit us online.