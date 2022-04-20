Improve your water efficiency

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, visit https://www.benjaminfranklinplumbingtyler.com/.

We value the world that God created, and because of that, we want to take care of it the best we can. Water is our largest natural resource; it takes energy to sanitize and deliver it to our homes -- so anything we can do to minimize the amount of water going down the drain is a big help to the health of the planet.

Here are a few ideas to help us to be better managers of our world:

• Use native plants that will grow better with little or no additional watering required. The best way to conserve water is to let mother nature do most of the work!

• Use reclaimed water whenever possible. Setting up rain buckets or washing fruits and veggies in pans of water rather than under the faucet are all ways to reuse water that would otherwise go to waste.

• Be disciplined about running faucets. While brushing teeth, washing dishes or doing other everyday tasks, make sure the faucet is turned off as often as possible.

• Get the most out of cleaning our clothes and dishes by making sure that the washing machine and dishwasher are completely full before starting a new load.

• Monitor the water meter and bill every month, tracking the usage over time. Seeing how much water we use can be an inspiration to work harder to cut back, but most importantly, we can see if water usage spikes. This is often a sign of a. plumbing leak, one of the biggest water wasters of them all! Benjamin Franklin Plumbing can help to locate and correct plumbing leaks.

• If household appliances like washing machines or dishwashers are due for replacement, shop for newer models that are specifically designed to use less water.

• While planning upgrades around the home, consider new plumbing fixtures. Installing efficiency shower heads is usually a cheap and simple DIY job, and new water conserving toilets may help save up to 20 percent of the water used in every flush.

Of course, if you need a hand with water-efficient plumbing upgrades or any other eco-friendly improvements to your household plumbing, click here or call us at Benjamin Franklin Plumbing without delay at 903-730-6611!