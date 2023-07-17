How to Protect your Home Before Vacation

It’s vacation season – when an unattended house can suffer costly damages. How can homeowners protect their investment while they’re away?

Here are a few simple steps you can take before you pack your bags that will save money and headaches when you return!

First, examine your hoses and connections to be sure there’s a tight fit. This is especially important for the washing machine to prevent leaks.

Check your water pressure to see if it’s between 40 and 60 PSI. Too much pressure can contribute to leaks.

Switch your water heater to vacation mode or lower the temperature several degrees to save energy and reduce the chance of a problem. Also, make sure there is a catch pan under your water heater that has a drain or an emergency shutoff.

Turn off the main water supply. This will cut off water to the house, but still allow your sprinklers to run.

