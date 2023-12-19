Be Prepared for Winter

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, visit https://www.benjaminfranklinplumbingtyler.com/.

Winter is coming, whether we want it to or not! And, it’s important to make sure your plumbing is ready before the mercury drops.

Here are our favorite tips for winterizing your plumbing.

Don’t forget your hoses and sprinklers. Disconnect hoses you have outside and shut off any outdoor faucets. A hose that’s filled with water can freeze outside and cause ice to back up into the pipes.

If you have a sprinkler system, you’ll also need to turn off the water, then drain it. You can drain it manually, opening one valve at a time.

Be prepared for cold spells. Even in our area where the temperatures don’t routinely drop below freezing, it’s good to be prepared for the occasional cold snap! Leave your faucets running if a pattern of freezing weather is going to be sweeping through our area. Open your kitchen cabinet doors. Your kitchen’s pipes are often behind closed cabinet doors, cut off from the heat of the rest of the house. Keeping the cabinet doors open will let heat into the cabinet.

If you need help winterizing your home, or if you do have a plumbing emergency on your hands, get in touch with one of our experts. Call Benjamin Franklin Plumbing at 903-623-8005.