Buying or selling in East Texas? Call Amy Brookshire.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Amy Brookshire, Coldwell Banker Lenhart Properties, Inc. and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Amy Brookshire, Coldwell Banker Lenhart Properties, Inc., visit https://www.coldwellbanker.com/Coldwell-Banker-Lenhart-Properties-Inc.-8709c/AMY-BROOKSHIRE-7526979a.

Amy’s love for real estate began when she moved back home to Longview, after she invested in, renovated and sold multiple properties. She fell in love with the energy of seeing an updated home sell to a new excited buyer. Her knowledge of emerging trends mixed with timeless style complement her passion for people and their diverse needs.