Whatever your financial goals, Altra is here!

Ramp up your financial wellness by joining Altra Federal Credit Union! We can help, and we have the proof!

The focus of financial wellness is examining overall financial health while reducing money-related stress. Financial wellness is an important part of overall well-being which consists of physical, mental, and financial wellness.

How is your Financial Health? Take our Best Life Financial Wellness Quiz.

Check out these tools and resources: Financial Education, Financial Education Apps, Educational Podcasts, and Adult & Youth Classes.

Helping you live your BEST life!

Altra is a not-for-profit financial cooperative and we exist to serve you. Our management makes decisions based on what is best for our members – not what will generate the most profit.

Our primary concern is always for our members’ financial success. We offer products, services, financial education, and guidance that enable our members and the communities we serve to prosper.

Altra is committed to ‘Helping You Live Your Best Life’ and that includes enhancing our members’ financial well-being. We equip our members with the tools they need to manage their finances and help make their financial goals happen. And when life throws a curveball, we work with members to help address financial concerns and keep them financially well.

