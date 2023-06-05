Register your child for Altra’s Financial Education Camps!

Altra’s Tyler Cash Camps are a free one-day educational camp for kids! We make learning fun by incorporating hands-on experiences with activities, discussions, and other learning opportunities including age-appropriate financial games.

Each camp will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 2815 WSW Loop 323 in Tyler.

Tuesday, June 27

Dollars and Cents (Ages 7-8)

Develop a basic knowledge of money history, what money is, how money is used, and basic spending concepts. Click here to register!

Wednesday, June 28

Super Savers (Ages 9-10)

Build a foundation for key financial concepts, like the importance of budgeting and differentiating between needs and wants. Click here to register!

Thursday, June 29

Money Smart Camp (Ages 11-12)

Develop money smart skills by covering topics from creating SMART goals to basic money-growth strategies. Click here to register!