Nominate your favorite teacher to WIN CASH for their classroom!

Nominate your favorite teacher to WIN CASH for their classroom!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Altra Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Altra Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.altra.org/.

Welcome Back to School!

Is there a special teacher that has inspired you?

Here’s your chance to recognize a favorite teacher (or two) and enter them to win cash for their classroom!

Altra will select SIX teachers to receive $250 to use towards classroom resources.

All teachers who are nominated will be recognized on our Contests & Sweepstakes page at the conclusion of the contest.

Click here to nominate your favorite teacher for Cash4Classrooms. Nominations close September 8, 2023.