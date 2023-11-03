New Members Can Get $150. Learn How!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Altra Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Altra Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.altra.org/.

Get $150 with a new A+ Checking or A+ Platinum account!*

New Members Only. Limited Time Offer.

Become a New member and open a new A+ account in person and Altra will deposit $150 into your new checking account. Visit a branch near you, and open your account today! Limited Time Offer.

PROMO CODE: CHK_NEW_A+$150

Click here to learn more.

*$150 cash bonus available for new Altra members who open a new Altra membership and an A+ Platinum or A+ Checking account in person; Offer void for current Altra members or if Altra membership has been closed within the last 6 months. To receive offer, initial minimum direct deposit is required within thirty (30) days of account opening. The direct deposit requirements stated for each account will apply per monthly cycle: A+ Checking $50 minimum required; A+ Platinum $250 minimum required. $150 will be deposited into new A+ account within 30 business days of initial minimum direct deposit. One A+ account per member: one offer per member. Available for personal accounts only; not available to Guardianship, Rep Payee, or UTMA accounts. For tax purposes, cash bonus may be reported as dividends. Membership eligibility required. Limited time offer. Cannot be combined with any other checking bonus. Please contact Altra for complete details.