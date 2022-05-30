Join Altra as we celebrate the opening of our new Lindale branch

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Altra Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Altra Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.altra.org/.

June 27 – July 1: $50 Youth Match

One week only – open a new youth savings account with a $50 deposit and we’ll match your $50*.

Must apply in person at Altra’s Lindale Office located at 404 South Main St., Lindale, TX 75771

Mention Promo Code: YTH_Lindale$50

Learn more about Youth Accounts

*Annual Percentage Yield (APY) for savings .05%, current as of 6/1/2022, subject to change. Membership eligibility required. Offer available to ages 17 and under, opening a youth savings (new members only) 06/27/22 thru 07/01/22 in person at Altra’s Lindale office, located at 404 S. Main St., Lindale, TX 75771 only. Full $50 initial deposit into new youth savings membership required to qualify for match. Split deposits do not qualify for a cash match of any value. Cash match will be directly deposited to the account with matching funds within 30 days of account opening. Offer void if Altra youth membership account was closed within the last 30 business days. One offer per member, personal account only. Not redeemable for cash and cannot be combined with any other offer. For tax reporting purposes, cash match may be reported as dividends. Contact Altra for complete details.