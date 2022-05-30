Join Altra as we celebrate the opening of our new Lindale branch

Join Altra as we celebrate the opening of our new Lindale branch

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Altra Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Altra Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.altra.org/.

June 20 – 24: Mortgage Offer

Get a $100 VISA GIFT CARD with your Preapproval** when applying for a Mortgage! AND…receive a $500 Closing Cost Coupon*!

Must apply in person at Altra’s Lindale Office located at 404 South Main St., Lindale, TX 75771

Mention Promo Code: MORT_Lindale$500CC

Learn more about Altra’s Mortgages

*Mortgages available to qualified borrowers. Owner-occupied residences only. One coupon per loan closing. Expiration is based on the application date. $500 closing costs discount good on first mortgages for purchase or refinance from another financial. Not applicable on consumer first lien mortgages. Please contact Altra for complete details. Offer expires December 31, 2022.

**Membership eligibility required. $100 Visa Gift Card available for qualifying Mortgage Loan pre-approval applications submited 6/20-6/24 only. An in-person or telephone follow-up meeting with an Altra Real Estate Originator is required; Gift Card will be distributed in person or mailed within 7 business days of follow-up meeting. One Gift Card per application; personal accounts only. Cannot be combined with any other Mortgage offer. Equal Housing Lender.