Attention Lindale! Refer a new member and get $100!

Attention Lindale! Refer a new member and get $100!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Altra Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Altra Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.altra.org/

Refer a new member to open a new A+ Account, and you’ll BOTH receive $100. Account must be opened IN PERSON at the Lindale, TX office located at 404 S. Main St.

Limited Time Only! Offer valid through September 30, 2023.

PROMO CODE: CHK_$100LINDREF

Click here to learn more!