Apply today for an Altra Foundation Community Service Scholarship!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Altra Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Altra Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.altra.org/.

Altra Federal Credit Union believes being a good community member means giving something back. That’s why we’ve established a foundation that offers $1,000 scholarships to reward young members with a demonstrated history of community involvement. Applicants must:

Be graduating from high school in 2023

Be a member of Altra Federal Credit Union

Have a cumulative GPA of 2.8 or higher

Be attending a 2- or 4-year college in the Fall of 2023

Submit a brief essay and two letters of recommendation with application

Scholarship applications must be emailed or mailed and postmarked by February 28, 2023. They will not be accepted at Altra offices.

Apply Today

Click here for more details.