Altra Federal Credit Union Lindale Branch Celebrates One Year with Special Member Event

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Altra Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Altra Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.altra.org/.

Celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Altra Lindale Office Grand Opening with out one-day member appreciation event! We cannot believe that it has already been one year since our Grand Opening of our Lindale Branch, and we want to thank all of your for making this happen!

Save the date for Thursday, May 18th from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at our Altra Lindale Office! Come celebrate with us, hang out with fellow members and enjoy a free coffee on us from Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee, who will be on site. One per person, until supplies last. It is first come, first serve for the first 75 people!

Everyone who “checks-in” at this event will be entered into a drawing to win a $50 Visa Gift Card!

How do I check-in to win $50?

Post a photo on Facebook or Instagram of you and your friends or family at the event, tag our Facebook @AltraFCUTexas or our Instagram @altracutx. Make sure to use your special hashtag that our staff will tell you at the event!

Thank you so much for making our Lindale Branch a huge success this past year. We appreciate your membership!

