Make the Home Loan Process Easy

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Altra Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Altra Federal Credit Union visit https://www.altra.org/

Let Altra walk you through the home loan process. Learn seven important steps to follow. We’ll also provide actions you can take to keep your loan moving forward. Get more information with Altra’s application checklist, learn about the home purchase basics, use our mortgage glossary and mortgage calculators.

Whether you’re buying, building, or refinancing, Altra Home can help you every step of the way. Home Your Way makes applying for a mortgage easy.

Meet one of Altra’s East Texas Mortgage Lenders.

Martha Roye

NMLS #686500

2815 W SW Loop 323

Tyler, TX

(903) 508-2893

mroye@altra.org

About Martha

Martha began her banking career in 1987 and has been a mortgage lender since 1995. She graduated from Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas in 1998.

Martha and her husband Brad live in Bullard, Texas and have five children and one grandson. Throughout her banking career, Martha has been involved with various civic organizations including The Kiwanis Club of Jacksonville, Tyler Chamber of Commerce Contact Club, and The Bullard Chamber of Commerce. She is a charter board member of Hope Haven of East Texas.

Click here to learn more.