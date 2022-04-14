Which Home Loan is right for you?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Altra Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Altra Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.altra.org/.

You’ve come to the right place for a variety of home loan choices. Let Altra’s experienced Mortgage Lending team provide you with financing options along with information about down payment, credit, income requirements and everything else you need to know about your mortgage.

Ready to start the home loan process? Call Lauren Malone today!

Lauren Malone

NMLS #1766588

5523 Troup Hwy.

Tyler, TX

(903) 405-2283

lmalone@altra.org

About Lauren

Lauren began her banking career in 2016 at Altra where she spent time in Consumer and Mortgage Lending. She has been our Altra’s Real Estate Loan Coordinator since early 2021. In this position, Lauren established great relationships with builders and realtors as she worked with them while assisting the current loan officers in the Tyler market. She also comes with knowledge and personal experience of new construction when assisting borrowers.Locally raised in East Texas, Lauren currently resides in Troup with her husband Cody, and two sons, and soon to be daughter. In her spare time, Lauren enjoys reading, outdoor activities with the kids, and planning events. CLICK HERE to learn more.