Make the Home Loan Process Easy

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Altra Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Altra Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.altra.org/.

You’ve come to the right place for a variety of home loan choices. Let Altra’s experienced Mortgage Lending team provide you with financing options along with information about down payment, credit, income requirements and everything else you need to know about your mortgage.

When you work with Altra, your loan stays with Altra. That means you can contact Altra with questions on your loan and make your loan payment directly to Altra. It’s easy to set up automatic payment through online and mobile banking.

Meet one of your Local East Texas Mortgage Lenders, Juan Ortiz.

Juan Ortiz

NMLS #1713579

2815 W SW Loop 323

Tyler, TX

(903) 705-6429

jortiz@altra.org



About Juan

Juan “Johnny-Juan” has a strong background in lending as well as automotive dealer financing and management experience. While assisting his clients in fulfilling the dream of home ownership, he observed a greater need for financial literacy and knowledge in his community and got involved. Juan regularly speaks to families, community groups, schools, and non-profit organizations about life skills, budgeting, credit, and auto financing, and volunteers with the Tyler Literacy Council on a weekly basis. Juan is President of the Tyler Evening Toastmasters and serves on the board of PATH (People Attempting To Help) and St. Paul’s Children Services in Tyler. He is also on the board of directors with First Apostolic Church of Tyler, a Sunday school teacher, and a member of the Praise & Worship Team. Juan grew up in Tyler and enjoys spending time with his wife (who was his high school sweetheart) and their three children. In his spare time, he loves painting, drawing, reading, helping with community events, and making Tyler a great place to call home for many generations to come.

CLICK HERE to learn more.