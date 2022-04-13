Make the Home Loan Process Easy

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Altra Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Altra Federal Credit Union visit https://www.altra.org/

When you work with Altra, your loan stays with Altra. That means you can contact Altra with questions on your loan and make your loan payment directly to Altra. It’s easy to set up automatic payment through online and mobile banking.

If you are looking to find your dream home, call Ashley Worthen. She can walk you through your home loan process.

Ashley Worthen

NMLS# 1451039

2815 W SW Loop 323

Tyler, TX

(903) 579-2204

aworthen@altra.org

About Ashley

Ashley graduated from Texas Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in Personal Financial Planning. She has worked in the financial industry for over nine years with experience in a variety of roles including consumer banking and lending, trust management, office management, and now real estate.

She has a love for the process of home buying and takes pride in her ability to empathize with and assist home buyers during one of the most important purchases of their lives.

Ashley currently resides in Tyler, Texas with her husband and four children. In her spare time she enjoys spending time with her family, being outdoors, and watching Texas Tech football.

Click here to learn more.